Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.65. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 98,008 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEED. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 16.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 38.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Agritech Ltd. is engaged in the corn seed distribution business and research focusing on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. It is involved in agricultural biotechnology and an agricultural oriented e-commerce platform operating in China. The firm’s seed research and development activities focus on crop seed breeding and genetic improvement.

