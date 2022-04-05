Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.46. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 47,024 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.80 million and a PE ratio of -18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

