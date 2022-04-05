Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 5.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 343,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Natixis raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

