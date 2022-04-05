Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.37

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$24.37 and traded as high as C$26.54. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 570,438 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 5.4800004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

In other news, Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total value of C$168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$841,500. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,773,906.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,997.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

