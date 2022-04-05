Pengrowth Energy (TSE:PGF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF – Get Rating) (NYSE:PGH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.06. Pengrowth Energy shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 434,751 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,854.44.
Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (TSE:PGF)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.