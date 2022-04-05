Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.63

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $9.60. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 8,303 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a P/E ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.