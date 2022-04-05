Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.
About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)
