Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Trading Up 13.9%

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.