Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,000 shares.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petro Matad (PRTDF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.