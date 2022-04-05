Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.92. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.13%.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

