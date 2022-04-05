Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.22 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 11.40 ($0.15). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 422,276 shares.
The company has a market cap of £34.08 million and a PE ratio of -27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.22.
About Plant Health Care (LON:PHC)
Featured Stories
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Plant Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.