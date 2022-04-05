Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as high as C$5.05. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.98, with a volume of 37,112 shares traded.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.65 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

