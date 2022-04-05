PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.96. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 357,230 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.53.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 773.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 94,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

