PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.96. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 357,230 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $394.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.53.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Rating) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.
