PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

