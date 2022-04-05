PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.91.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PWSC. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.