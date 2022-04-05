Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.83

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.40. Precipio shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 1,131,411 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precipio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Precipio in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Precipio by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Precipio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

