Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will report $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.80 million to $52.30 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $219.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.77. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,451,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,192,000 after buying an additional 41,382 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

