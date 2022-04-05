Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.94

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.94 and traded as low as C$106.82. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$107.69, with a volume of 35,217 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$156.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 35.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$123.94.

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 83.55%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

