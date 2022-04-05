Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.25

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.03. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 21,401 shares.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.67.
Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBIO)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pressure BioSciences (PBIO)
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.