Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,901,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,132,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,859 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.57.

NYSE:PRI opened at $134.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.10. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

