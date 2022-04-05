Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.61 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16), with a volume of 13,665 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of £8.51 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.38.
About Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY)
