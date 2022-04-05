ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.04

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.04 and traded as high as $67.08. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 3,111,335 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

