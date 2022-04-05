Public Mint (MINT) Trading 9.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market cap of $6.79 million and $14,166.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025328 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

