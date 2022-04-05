Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.
PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)
Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.
