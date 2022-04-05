Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $288.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 313,937 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Pure Cycle (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

