Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.30

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.30 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 784,791 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of £103.47 million and a PE ratio of -4.15.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

