QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages expect that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.95 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $26.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on QUIK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.27.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

