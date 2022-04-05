Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $3.44. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 14,601 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.74.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

