Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Heartland Express (HTLD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD):

4/1/2022 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Heartland Express had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00.

3/24/2022 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2022 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2022 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2022 – Heartland Express was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2022 – Heartland Express was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

HTLD stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $20.07.

Get Heartland Express Inc alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.