Record (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.16

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.16 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 69.56 ($0.91). Record shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.96), with a volume of 29,538 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.31 million and a P/E ratio of 20.28.
Record Company Profile (LON:REC)
