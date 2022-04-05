Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NIO (NIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) recently:
- 4/4/2022 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.
- 3/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $67.10 to $51.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
