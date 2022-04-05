Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NIO (NIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) recently:

4/4/2022 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

3/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $67.10 to $51.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,873,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,446,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,313 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

