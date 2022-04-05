Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 5th (ADXS, BN, CETX, GAIA, ISDR, JHX, JPSWY, JSAIY, KBCSY, KLDO)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 5th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €50.00 ($54.95) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is involved in producing industrial machinery. The company’s business segments include Steel and Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products and Real Estate and Other Businesses. Steel and Energy Products segment manufactures and sells iron and steel products, chemical machinery, nuclear power-related machinery, metallic mold, petroleum refinery, petrochemistry, general chemical products, pressure containers, clad plates, various steel pipes and wind generated power machinery. Industry Machinery segment manufactures and sells plastic injection machines, resin manufacturing and processing machinery, hollow molding machines, fluid machines, hydraulic equipment, electronic equipment and display manufacturing equipment, magnesium alloy injection machines and other machinery. Real Estate and Others segment is involved in the real estate leasing and development businesses. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landos Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Landos Biopharma Inc. is based in BLACKSBURG, Va. “

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

