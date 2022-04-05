Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $452.23

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.23 ($5.93) and traded as low as GBX 445 ($5.84). Restore shares last traded at GBX 445 ($5.84), with a volume of 306,781 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.48) price objective on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 474.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53. The company has a market capitalization of £610.93 million and a PE ratio of 52.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Restore’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

