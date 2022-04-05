Reviewing Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS)

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $180.16 million 1.86 $11.71 million $0.29 33.69 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Full House Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 1 0 3.00 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Full House Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%.

Risk & Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts 6.50% 11.18% 2.51% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurants, buffets, quick service restaurants, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouses, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment consists of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurants, buffets, sports bars, quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and a multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Earthworks Entertainment (Get Rating)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

