Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSKD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Riskified during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

