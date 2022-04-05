RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 643.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

