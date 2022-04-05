RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Trading Down 9.6%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 13,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 90,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

