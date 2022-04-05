Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $279.04.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,946 shares of company stock valued at $51,560,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $134.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $97.91 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

