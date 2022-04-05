Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.50.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
