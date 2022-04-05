Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 161,572 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,572 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.72% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.85.

Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

