Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 162,447 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of N-able worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

