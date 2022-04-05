Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 8,745 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of GMS worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.86. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.