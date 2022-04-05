Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,696.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

PDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

