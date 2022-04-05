Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.56% of Viemed Healthcare worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.66. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

