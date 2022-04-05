Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 14,068 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SI. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $80.78 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.