Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 46,120 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Universal Logistics worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ULH. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Richard P. Urban bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $509.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Universal Logistics (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.