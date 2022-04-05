Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,745 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of GMS worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 2,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GMS by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 37,638 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,049 shares of company stock worth $3,853,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.