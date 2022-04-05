Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 98,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 70.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

