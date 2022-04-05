Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Kemper worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kemper by 45.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.55.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.27%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

