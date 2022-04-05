Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SPX worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 1.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 379,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 49.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 25.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

