Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Radiant Logistics worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 229,600 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 112.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 77,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

RLGT stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Radiant Logistics ( NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.77 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

