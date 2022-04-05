Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,572 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 448.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

CTT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

About CatchMark Timber Trust (Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.