Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.